How The Storyline Is Changing In This Season Of “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley wanted to shout out everyone on his team because they all have so much going in their careers and it’s wonderful to see. He shouted out Rock-T for his motivational speeches, Da Brat for Dish Nation as well as touring and Headkrack for every concert and events he’s at. Rickey also spoke about Gary With Da Tea dealing with health issues, but still maintaining other things he needs to do.

“Rickey Smiley For Real” is coming back soon and they’ve been taping. The storyline is changing a bit because Rickey has taken it 4 other kids that are his nieces and nephews. He loves them so much because they are wonderful kids and do so much to not only help him around the house, but are are appreciative for how he’s helping them.

