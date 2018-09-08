Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Officials were still concealing the identity of the police officer accused of mistakenly entering a Dallas apartment on Friday and killing the Black man who lived there. But social media users were apparently on the case, seemingly revealing the name of and other information about the off-duty cop whose purported blunder of confusing her apartment for the one belonging to Botham Shem Jean just didn’t seem to add up.

Allegedly the Officer’s name is Amber Guyer Badge #10702. If she honestly thought she was at the wrong location then her key wouldn’t work. Her apartment number is 317. Does anyone know his apartment number? Were they neighbors? #bothamshemjean pic.twitter.com/xh3f8IUdw2 — Miss D (@itsmsD_2u) September 8, 2018

Amber Guyger, or Amy Gyger, allegedly had some type of relationship with Jean, 26, before he reportedly opened the door she was trying to force her way into and shot him dead on the spot, according to hundreds of tweets as of Saturday morning.

Sources say this officer worked a 12-hour shift, overtime. DPD says she was tired and mistakenly walked into the wrong apartment and shot and killed the resident. https://t.co/ixejJX02Ja — Alisha Laventure (@AlishaLaventure) September 7, 2018

Details were sparse and it was unclear why the Dallas police department remained so silent; unless, of course, it was trying to massage the implausible narrative it was trying to push surrounding the suspicious shooting.

Ok y’all, idk anything for sure but here’s an update. Her name is amber guyger. She’s the one in the sunglasses. That pic is from Botham’s ig last year, she’s lightened her hair. Police have gotten rid of her social media accounts but here’s pics and RECORD OF HER LAST SHOOTING pic.twitter.com/R85A6kybUh — ℙ𝕣𝕚𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕤𝕤✨𝕄𝕠𝕠𝕟𝕗𝕚𝕣𝕖 (@julie_marcus) September 8, 2018

Journalist and social media activist Shaun King tweeted Friday afternoon about what police said led to the shooting.

UPDATE: Police now say that this cop used a key fob to enter the wrong apartment. Instead of flashing green and unlocking, it flashed red…repeatedly. When Botham opened the door to HIS APARTMENT, she unholstered her gun and shot him dead immediately. No struggle. Just murder. https://t.co/fPnn4JxGlt — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 7, 2018

When Jean reportedly opened the door, the officer fired her gun immediately and killed him.

A warrant for the woman’s arrest was reportedly set to be issued, but there was no confirmation that either of those things had happened as of Friday night.

The police have sought a manslaughter warrant for her arrest hours ago. Why isn’t she in custody? The shooter is potentially still armed & dangerous, and a threat to public safety. And if they can’t find her, shouldn’t Dallas Police Dept release her name and photo to public? https://t.co/95KMsvcPPP — Kumar Rao (@KumarRaoNYC) September 8, 2018

The only information online about Guyger, or Gyger, pertains to a shooting she was involved in last year. At the time of the May 12, 2017, shooting, she had been a member of the Dallas police force for three years and six months, according to the department’s press release about the incident.

Several photos purportedly of her have emerged on social media, including one of her smiling alongside a tattooed white man holding up what appeared to be white Power symbols with both hands.

It's from fb. From the mom's or sister's page. Amber Guyger is the center person. pic.twitter.com/sRMx7VjyFl — Susie Sander (@susiezygy) September 8, 2018

An Instagram page bearing the name Amber Guyger only had three photos and two videos, but it didn’t seem official. The video footage was supposed to be filmed by one of Jean’s neighbors in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, purportedly showing the officer pacing nervously on the landing one floor above.

Dallas police issued a brief statement on Friday about the tragedy.

“It’s not clear what the interaction was between her and the victim,” the statement said in part. “Therefore, we have ceased handling it under our normal officer involved shooting protocol, a blood sample was drawn to test for drugs and alcohol, we are in the process of obtaining a warrant, and we have also invited the Texas Rangers to conduct an independent investigation.”

Jean’s mother was incredulous when hearing the news that her son had been gunned down by a police officer in his own home.

“Somebody has to be crazy not to realize that they walked into the wrong apartment,” Allison Jean, who lives in the family’s native St. Lucia, told NBC News. “He’s a bachelor. Things are different inside.”

SEE ALSO:

Mac Miller Said He Didn’t ‘Want To Be Depressed’ A Month Before His Apparent Overdose Death

From Kamala Harris To Stacey Abrams: How Black Woman Are Saving Democracy

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://newsone.com” id=”3440564″ overlay=”true”]

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home was originally published on newsone.com