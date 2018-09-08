Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Officials were still concealing the identity of the police officer accused of mistakenly entering a Dallas apartment on Friday and killing the Black man who lived there. But social media users were apparently on the case, seemingly revealing the name of and other information about the off-duty cop whose purported blunder of confusing her apartment for the one belonging to Botham Shem Jean just didn’t seem to add up.
Amber Guyger, or Amy Gyger, allegedly had some type of relationship with Jean, 26, before he reportedly opened the door she was trying to force her way into and shot him dead on the spot, according to hundreds of tweets as of Saturday morning.
Details were sparse and it was unclear why the Dallas police department remained so silent; unless, of course, it was trying to massage the implausible narrative it was trying to push surrounding the suspicious shooting.
Journalist and social media activist Shaun King tweeted Friday afternoon about what police said led to the shooting.
When Jean reportedly opened the door, the officer fired her gun immediately and killed him.
Chief Hall has confirmed Texas Rangers have had Officer AMBER GUYGER in custody all day. Texas Rangers released her moments ago. Officer AMBER GUYGER is the officer responsible for murdering Brotham Shem Jean. She is pictured in the photo with the victim. She knew him well. The extent of their relationship is under investigation https://www.google.com/amp/s/dpdbeat.com/2017/05/12/officer-involved-shooting-8300-reva-st/amp/
A warrant for the woman’s arrest was reportedly set to be issued, but there was no confirmation that either of those things had happened as of Friday night.
The only information online about Guyger, or Gyger, pertains to a shooting she was involved in last year. At the time of the May 12, 2017, shooting, she had been a member of the Dallas police force for three years and six months, according to the department’s press release about the incident.
Several photos purportedly of her have emerged on social media, including one of her smiling alongside a tattooed white man holding up what appeared to be white Power symbols with both hands.
An Instagram page bearing the name Amber Guyger only had three photos and two videos, but it didn’t seem official. The video footage was supposed to be filmed by one of Jean’s neighbors in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, purportedly showing the officer pacing nervously on the landing one floor above.
Dallas police issued a brief statement on Friday about the tragedy.
“It’s not clear what the interaction was between her and the victim,” the statement said in part. “Therefore, we have ceased handling it under our normal officer involved shooting protocol, a blood sample was drawn to test for drugs and alcohol, we are in the process of obtaining a warrant, and we have also invited the Texas Rangers to conduct an independent investigation.”
Jean’s mother was incredulous when hearing the news that her son had been gunned down by a police officer in his own home.
“Somebody has to be crazy not to realize that they walked into the wrong apartment,” Allison Jean, who lives in the family’s native St. Lucia, told NBC News. “He’s a bachelor. Things are different inside.”
