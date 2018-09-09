CLOSE
Kanye Works With Pornhub + Drops New Music Video!

Definitely forgot that Kanye loves him some porn!

So on Thursday. . .Kanye West was one of the creative directors for the inaugural Pornhub Awards! Yes. . .the Pornhub Awards official exists now!

Who watched tho??

Anyway. . .Kanye performed at the award show with Teyana Taylor [along side other artists as well] and he also premiered a music video for a new collab he has with Lil Pump called I Love It:

What ya think about that one?

Kanye Works With Pornhub + Drops New Music Video! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

