Definitely forgot that Kanye loves him some porn!
So on Thursday. . .Kanye West was one of the creative directors for the inaugural Pornhub Awards! Yes. . .the Pornhub Awards official exists now!
Who watched tho??
Anyway. . .Kanye performed at the award show with Teyana Taylor [along side other artists as well] and he also premiered a music video for a new collab he has with Lil Pump called I Love It:
What ya think about that one?
Kanye Works With Pornhub + Drops New Music Video!
