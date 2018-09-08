Black Tony called Rickey Smiley to tell him he’s not making it to work today. He mentioned that he’s meeting his friend at the airport because they have a new scheme going on. Black Tony will be selling fake quarters for 20 cents.
He has $10,000 worth of fake quarters and when Rickey Smiley asked him a math question he couldn’t answer it. Rickey also spoke about how people don’t really use change like that anymore and Black Tony wants to find college students. He figures they need money to use the laundry, Black Tony ended up calling Rickey ugly because he was making fun of him.
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Live Broadcast At Alabama State University
How Black Tony Is Making Money Off Of Fake Quarters [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com