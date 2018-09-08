CLOSE
Cardi B Hurled Shoe At Nicki Minaj, Rah Ali Issues A Speedknot Fade At NYFW?

Ladies, this is quite unbecoming...

Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Infor, Estee Lauder, Saks Fifth Avenue, Fujifilm Instax, Genesis, And Stella Artois - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Things have escalated between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. The beef is sizzling with word that the two rappers got into an altercation at a New York Fashion Week party while word is Rah Ali tried to put hands on Cardi. 

According to TMZ, it went down at the Harper’s BAZAAR Icons party for NYFW at the Plaza Hotel. Cardi B reportedly stepped to Nicki but security intervened. Apparently, that’s when Cardi took off her shoe and hurled it at Nicki.

She was then escorted out by security, while rocking only one shoe. Of course, there is footage (post-altercation, though).

 

But wait, there’s more. It seems that reality star Rah Ali (who we would never want any smoke with) was part of Nicki’s entourage, and was desperately seeking to bless Cardi with the fade. Again, there is footage.

It seems like Rah Ali managed to steal on Cardi since it looks like the Bronx rapper caught a mean speed knot above her left eye.

Afterwards, Cardi took to Instagram to explain it was Nicki talking about her newborn baby, Kulture, that set her off.

“I’ve let a lot of sh*t slide!  I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me …But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f*ckin off!!,” read part of her message on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

PERIOD.

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

 

Yes, Twitter is lit with the commentary.

The tea is scorching and this story is still developing. Peep the best reactions in the gallery below.

Cardi B at Harper's BAZAAR party

