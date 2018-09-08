Cardi B Hurled Shoe At Nicki Minaj, Rah Ali Issues A Speedknot Fade At NYFW?

Things have escalated between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. The beef is sizzling with word that the two rappers got into an altercation at a New York Fashion Week party while word is Rah Ali tried to put hands on Cardi.

According to TMZ, it went down at the Harper’s BAZAAR Icons party for NYFW at the Plaza Hotel. Cardi B reportedly stepped to Nicki but security intervened. Apparently, that’s when Cardi took off her shoe and hurled it at Nicki.

She was then escorted out by security, while rocking only one shoe. Of course, there is footage (post-altercation, though).

But wait, there’s more. It seems that reality star Rah Ali (who we would never want any smoke with) was part of Nicki’s entourage, and was desperately seeking to bless Cardi with the fade. Again, there is footage.

During an #NYFW⁠ ⁠ event Rah Ali, who was with Nicki Minaj, attempted to fight Cardi B. Whew chile… the ghetto… pic.twitter.com/Nd3yCe8tgw — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) September 8, 2018

It seems like Rah Ali managed to steal on Cardi since it looks like the Bronx rapper caught a mean speed knot above her left eye.

Cardi B escorted out of fashion party after lunging at Nicki Minaj https://t.co/lDcdxZRJZm pic.twitter.com/0NPtqTHBnX — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 8, 2018

Afterwards, Cardi took to Instagram to explain it was Nicki talking about her newborn baby, Kulture, that set her off.

“I’ve let a lot of sh*t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me …But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f*ckin off!!,” read part of her message on Instagram

Yes, Twitter is lit with the commentary.

Me: That’s so unbecoming for Cardi B and Rah Ali to publicly fight at #NYFW. Aren’t we better than that? Also me (after seeing the fight video): pic.twitter.com/SCul2jRKCX — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 8, 2018

Cardi b tryna jump Nicki

*2mins later*

Cardi gets a knot on her head while Nicki Minaj walks out looking unbothered Me: pic.twitter.com/czSpi35gap — Ride or Die for EXO👩🏾‍✈ (@crazeysenorita) September 8, 2018

The tea is scorching and this story is still developing. Peep the best reactions in the gallery below.

