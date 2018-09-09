0 reads Leave a comment
Does Lebron James Got Barz?!
Back in 2011 Lebron James and Kevin Durant thought they had bars when they dropped a sweet 16 on this beat. During the 2011 NBA lockout, way back when James was still with the Miami Heat and Durant was playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the duo hit the studio together and came out with this HIT or MISS…?
Take a listen and tell us what you think in the comments below.
LEAKED MUSIC: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Rap Song 'It Ain't Easy'
