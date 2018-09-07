The rapper who just released his latest album last month was found dead today of an apparent overdose according to TMZ. Local law enforcement sources say he was found around noon today at his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Miller had some trouble lately when it came to substance abuse, his ex-girlfriend pop singer Ariana Grande made it clear earlier this year that was the main dealbreaker in their 2-year relationship. The rapper also was caught up after wrapping his G-wagon around a utility pole back in May and was later arrested for a DUI and hit and run. He fled the scene but later confessed to the cops at his home.
Thursday night Mac posted a video of him playing one of his records on a record player.
Updated:
His last tweets:
And a quote from an interview he did with Vulture:
“I don’t want to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days…I can’t imagine not waking up sometimes and being like, ‘I don’t feel like doing shit.’ And then having days where you wake up and you feel on top of the world.”
The Latest:
- 101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. J-Gutz , EP.12
- RIP: Mac Miller Dead At 26
- How Rickey Smiley Plays Marvin Hunter Before He Goes On Stage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Barack Obama, Dr.Dre, Will Smith, Kendrick Lamar Featured In Trailer For Quincy Jones Netflix Doc
- Why Bobby Brown’s Sister Is Blasting The Movie & His Wife On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]
- NYFWNOIR: Model Myori Granger Discusses The Importance Of Black Hairstylists At NYFW
- Phaedra Parks Claps Back At Tamar Braxton On ‘Bossip On WE tv’: ‘Wolves Howl At The Moon’
- Twitter Bans Struggle Conspiracy Theory Nut Alex Jones & InfoWars Permanently
- Black Thought, Phonte & Rhymefest Forming A Lyrical Supergroup
- Bless Up: Nicki Minaj Donates $25,000 To Geoffrey Owens After Trader Joe’s Fiasco
RIP: Mac Miller Dead At 26 was originally published on 927theblock.com