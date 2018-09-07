Gary With Da Tea is giving us all gossip about Bobby Brown’s sister! “The Bobby Brown Story” aired this week on BET and his sister, Leolah Brown Muhammad is speaking out about how fake the story was. She also blasted his wife, Alicia Etheredge.
On Facebook, Muhammad called Etheredge a liar and that they glamorized her in the film. She also didn’t appreciate how they made Whitney Houston look. Muhammad detailed a story of how Etheredge didn’t let her brother help their mother with her medication. She believes that Etheredge is trying to hurt her brother as well. The couple worked on the film together so many believe that Etheredge painted a wonderful picture of herself.
RELATED: Why We Are Loving ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: 7 Explosive Takeaways From ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ On BET [VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Did Bobby Brown Have An Intimate Relationship With Janet Jackson? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- How Rickey Smiley Plays Marvin Hunter Before He Goes On Stage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Barack Obama, Dr.Dre, Will Smith, Kendrick Lamar Featured In Trailer For Quincy Jones Netflix Doc
- Why Bobby Brown’s Sister Is Blasting The Movie & His Wife On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]
- NYFWNOIR: Model Myori Granger Discusses The Importance Of Black Hairstylists At NYFW
- Phaedra Parks Claps Back At Tamar Braxton On ‘Bossip On WE tv’: ‘Wolves Howl At The Moon’
- Twitter Bans Struggle Conspiracy Theory Nut Alex Jones & InfoWars Permanently
- Black Thought, Phonte & Rhymefest Forming A Lyrical Supergroup
- Bless Up: Nicki Minaj Donates $25,000 To Geoffrey Owens After Trader Joe’s Fiasco
- Rhythm on The River Postponed
- Kanye West Was The Creative Director Of This New Award Show
Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years
Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years
1. Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown1 of 10
2. Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown2 of 10
3. Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown3 of 10
4. Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown4 of 10
5. Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown5 of 10
6. Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown6 of 10
7. Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown7 of 10
8. Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown8 of 10
9. Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown9 of 10
10. Rest In Peace Bobby Kristina10 of 10
Why Bobby Brown’s Sister Is Blasting The Movie & His Wife On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com