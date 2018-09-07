Why Bobby Brown’s Sister Is Blasting The Movie & His Wife On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is giving us all gossip about Bobby Brown’s sister! “The Bobby Brown Story” aired this week on BET and his sister, Leolah Brown Muhammad is speaking out about how fake the story was. She also blasted his wife, Alicia Etheredge.

On Facebook, Muhammad called Etheredge a liar and that they glamorized her in the film. She also didn’t appreciate how they made Whitney Houston look. Muhammad detailed a story of how Etheredge didn’t let her brother help their mother with her medication. She believes that Etheredge is trying to hurt her brother as well. The couple worked on the film together so many believe that Etheredge painted a wonderful picture of herself.

