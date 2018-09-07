Black Thought, Phonte & Rhymefest Forming A Lyrical Supergroup

Just because mumble rappers continue to flourish and get the bag doesn’t mean real MC’s are going to fall back and keep their mouths shut. As a matter of fact how would you like it if a few of them banded together to form a lyrical super group? That seems to be happening as some of Hip-Hop’s OG MC’s are linking up for a new project strictly for the heads.

According to HipHopDX, Black Thought, Rhymefest and Phonte are currently in the studio together and working with renowned producer S1 on a project that’s sure to give Hip-Hop purists what they’ve been missing: beats and bars.

“We’ve been knocking out songs for that [particular project],” the Strange Fruit Project founder tells DX. “I’m excited about that. Really dope stuff. What else? I got a lot going on. I would say those are the two as far as just overseeing. Those are probably the two main projects that I’m super excited about, minus just working sporadically with a bunch of different other artists.”

Well ain’t that some good sh*t to digest.

And it couldn’t have come at a better time as Eminem seems to have reverted to the microphone eating Slim Shady of yester-decade and reminding Hip-Hoppers that the rap game is built on skill and not gimmicks (some fans truly forgot that).

But just because three lyrically skilled MC’s are getting into the studio doesn’t mean they’re going to be creating an album filled with battle raps and whatnot. According to S1, the currently untitled album will have a little something for everyone.

“We’re just making great music,” he continues. “We’re not trying to cater to anybody specifically It’s just bring dope beats, dope rhymes, dope concepts, and then we’re putting it together.”

We can’t wait to hear the end product.

