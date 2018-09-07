LeBRON JAMES: In New NBA 2K19 Teaser

We’re still a day away from the NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition release, but there’s a new trailer to hold gamers over.

LeBron James and Travis Scott are featured in the “Come for the Crown” teaser. The clip features one of our first looks at LeBron in his new gear, as he unzips his hoodie to reveal the Lakers number-23 Showtime jersey.

LeBron is this year’s deluxe edition cover star. Travis Scott curated the soundtrack and provided multiple tracks. The standard edition comes on Tuesday.

