How Black Tony Is About To Put “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” On The Map [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony is on the come up and couldn’t make it to the morning meeting. He told Rickey Smiley that he’s about to be in Guinness World Records, but didn’t say it right. Black Tony mentioned that he’s going to do something historical by being the person to stay up the longest in the world.

He’s been up for 3 days, but met a crackhead at the trap that’s been up for 4 days. Rickey asked him who’s been recording this and Black Tony mentioned that his girl has been. She’s think it’s dumb, but we will see if Black Tony makes it to the Guinness World Records.

