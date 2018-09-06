Rock-T is back with his NFL picks for the week. He thinks the Atlanta Falcons will win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He doesn’t care if they won the Super Bowl last season or not.
He has the Steelers beating the Cleveland Browns and Houston taking it from the New England Patriots. Rock-T thinks Baltimore will win over Buffalo and DC will win against Arizona. He also mentioned that Jacksonville will win over the Giants. Who do you have winning this week?
RELATED: Can Rock-T The Sports Genius (Or Anyone) Name 5 Black Hockey Players? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rock-T Inspires Daughter With Words On How To Be Legendary [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Rock-T Has Beef With Black Tony [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Casanova ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Down B*tch,” E-40 ft. Konshens & Ty Dolla $ign “One Night” & More | Daily Visuals 9.6.18
- Why Stop At Alex Jones? Donald Trump And 6 More Conspiracy Theorists Twitter Needs To Ban
- From Kavanaugh To Kirstjen Nielsen: Kamala Harris Makes Moves To Fight Trump Administration
- Rock-T’s NFL Picks For Week 1 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How Black Tony Is About To Put “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” On The Map [EXCLUSIVE]
- One-Hit Rap Wonder Vanilla Ice Was Onboard Quarantined Flight That Landed In NYC From Dubai
- Why The Church Needs To Call 911 If They See The Pastor’s Ex-Wife [EXCLUSIVE]
- Lloyd Interviews With Nella D (Video)
- Cincinnati Mass Shooter Identified More Details Unfold
- Wasn’t Me, Massa! Ben Carson Wants Trump To Know He’s Loyal And Didn’t Write Anonymous Op-Ed
#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy
#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy
1. Standing Up Against The NFL1 of 28
2.2 of 28
3.3 of 28
4.4 of 28
5.5 of 28
6.6 of 28
7.7 of 28
8.8 of 28
9.9 of 28
10.10 of 28
11.11 of 28
12.12 of 28
13.13 of 28
14.14 of 28
15.15 of 28
16.16 of 28
17.17 of 28
18.18 of 28
19.19 of 28
20.20 of 28
21.21 of 28
22.22 of 28
23.23 of 28
24.24 of 28
25.25 of 28
26.26 of 28
27.27 of 28
28.28 of 28
Rock-T’s NFL Picks For Week 1 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com