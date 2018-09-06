Why The Church Needs To Call 911 If They See The Pastor’s Ex-Wife [EXCLUSIVE]

09.06.18
Bernice Jenkins is back and she has some church announcements for us! She sang everyone a song and then began talking about the tragic incident that happened at Bible Study. Someone used spoiled mustard on the potato salad and it caused several people to pass away.

One member is in the ICU, one is in stable condition and another member got to leave the hospital, but has bubble guts. Flyers were hung around the church of the pastor’s ex-wife who just got released from prison. She shot him a couple years ago and if anyone see’s her please call 911 immediately.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

