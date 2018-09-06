Virgil Abloh Designs Limited-Edition Moët & Chandon Champagne Bottle

Virgil Abloh’s golden touch also will grace the fine wine category. The creative is working with Hip-Hop’s favorite rosé.

Earlier today the Off-White designer unofficially announced a collaboration with Moët & Chandon. The photo is a Nectar Imperial bottle laying down on its’ side featuring Abloh’s trademark minimal scheme. The neck foil is a stark white and “DO NOT DROP” branding, also in white, is found on the shoulder of the bottle. A white box is also seen behind the bubbly with “FOR DISPLAY ONLY” written on it. Under that header is “Moët & Chandon c/o Virgil Abloh”.

Abloh detailed how the partnership came about to Forbes. “They approached me saying they had an opportunity to work on a special edition of their Champagne and I thought it interesting—so I agreed,” he explained. “For me, Moët is the best in class, you know. It’s an authentic product with an authentic history, you know, all the elements—that usually intrigues me to think of ideas.”

The drop will compromise of two sizes; a standard 750ml bottle that will be widely available and a three-liter Jeroboam, which will be exclusive to his inner circle which includes Kanye West. Both will be released on October 15 via Clos19 and select retailers.

Virgil expounded on the double meaning behind his signature catchphrase for this piece. “Champagne, to my mind, is to celebrate an achievement. And to have that embedded in its content in an emotional way. So that’s what came. You know, that’s where the notion of ‘Don’t Drop,’ —like, physically ‘don’t drop and break the bottle’—or ‘don’t break that moment’ came into play.”

