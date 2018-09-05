Match Made In Heaven: NBA & Beats By Dre Announce New Global Partnership

Your favorite NBA players may enter the arena before the game in different fits, but one thing they all have in common is Beats By Dre products getting supplying the sound to set the tone. The announcement of a new deal between the two global brands will now join them together at the hip.

Today (Sept. 5), in a deal that makes total sense, global premium headphone brand co-founded by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, Beats By Dre and the NBA announced a new global partnership. The new comprehensive partnership and marketing deal will make Beats the official headphone, wireless speaker and audio partner of the NBA as well as the NBA’s G-League, WNBA and Team USA Basketball.

The new deal will supply players products to showcase during events such as the NBA and WNBA All-Star games, NBA and WNBA Draft presented by State Farm and USA Basketball men’s and women’s national team exhibition tours. There will also be NBA team branded content for fans as well as other NBA branded audio products.

In a statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver added: “Beats revolutionized the music industry and has become one of the most innovative and culturally influential brands in the world. Through our partnership, we have an exciting opportunity to merge sports, pop culture and technology to deliver unparalleled experiences and premium products to our fans.”

Beats By Dre president Luke Wood had this say on the new partnership:

“The NBA and its players have long been significant drivers of global culture. Basketball, music, and style speak as one voice: Julius Erving became a style icon, Allen Iverson cemented hip hop’s place on and off the court and LeBron James is breaking new music every day… the list goes on and on. This partnership with the NBA is the perfect alignment for Beats. It feels like coming home.”

“I always want to be the best and work with the best. That’s why I joined the Beats fam – they have the best headphones, and they made them a style icon when no one else thought of electronics that way,” said six-time NBA All-Star James Harden. “Whether I’m traveling, working out or decompressing after a game, I can’t imagine listening to anything without them. Beats loves basketball and always works to tell the stories of their favorite players. I’m excited to see what they do with the NBA.”

This deal sounds like a match made in heaven, you can peep the sizzle reel featuring LeBron James, James Harden and more below.

—

Photo: Sean Gardner / Getty

Match Made In Heaven: NBA & Beats By Dre Announce New Global Partnership was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: