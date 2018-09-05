CLOSE
Cincy
Cincinnati: Are You Happy Summer Is Over?

While most people enjoy summer and are bummed out that it’s over, some are happy to put it in the rear-view mirror…

  • Is this you? Are you happy summer is over?
  • Why?
  • Do you generally not like summer? Or, did you just have a really crappy summer? Share your sob stories to make the rest of us feel better …
  • What’s the worst trouble you got into this summer?
  • Any crazy summer disasters?
