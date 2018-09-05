Mayor In Maryland Attacks Colin Kaepernick And Gives Bizarre Excuse

Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces of Nike’s 30th anniversary campaign for their “Just Do It” motto, and there are people who are outraged. So much so that some folks on social media are calling for a boycott of Nike. A mayor in Maryland is in hot water after she joined the boycott, but her reasoning is even more bizarre.

SEE ALSO: From Al Sharpton To Barack Obama: Here’s How Aretha Franklin Was Celebrated At Her Funeral

La Plata Mayor Jeannine James wrote on Facebook, “Nike selected Colin Kaepernick as the new face of the company’s ‘Just Do It’ campaign. How disappointing. #BoycottNike.” She received tons of backlash and then deleted the post claiming it was just a “lively social experiment.”

She explained to Fox 5 that she wasn’t “speaking” as the mayor because the post was on her personal page, saying, “I am sorry that it may have been misconstrued that it came from the mayor. It didn’t.” Clearly, James didn’t get the memo that when you are an elected official, there is no such thing as “personal” social media.

James also teaches a class at the College of Southern Maryland and used her students as an excuse, claiming, “It was for the betterment of my students. My students need to see the full effects of what social media can do.” The teacher and mayor said she has no regrets and she would post the comment again.

College of Southern Maryland released the following statement: “While the College of Southern Maryland is committed to fostering a learning environment where free inquiry and expression are encouraged, the college does not support the execution of this assignment and will address this with the specific instructor. College assignments are meant to encourage analytical thought and informed dialogue, however we expect that people engaged in expressive activities will demonstrate civility or respect. We do not condone negative characterizations about specific people nor do we condone comments that suggest bias or discrimination.”

Sounds like someone needs to be replaced with a teacher who doesn’t use their students for “experiments.”

The ad dropped on social media yesterday with a photo of Kaepernick and the text “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

See below:

BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he becomes the face of the company’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. pic.twitter.com/uccpDStbq5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2018

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Mayor In Maryland Attacks Colin Kaepernick And Gives Bizarre Excuse was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: