Happy Birthday Beyonce! [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 09.04.18
Happy Birthday Beyonce! Rickey Smiley celebrated by playing one of his favorite songs by her, which is “Love On Top.” Today Queen B celebrates her 37th birthday. She is not only a dynamic performer, but is a mother of 3 beautiful children and is investing money into scholarships that will help students go to college.

It’s already your birthday where you are ❤️So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better! On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born ❤️ I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life ! Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂💐💐💐🐝🐝🐝

She is currently on tour with Jay-Z for On The Run II and fans everywhere are celebrating her. Her mother, Tina Lawson posted a cute pic of baby B and spoke about how much she loves her daughter as well as how proud of her she is. Happy birthday Beyonce we hope you enjoy your day!

Beyonce’s Vogue cover is historic, for a number of reasons. It’s the first time she’s opening up about her pregnancy with Rumi and Sir Carter and it’s the first time in Vogue’s 126-year history that a black photographer shot the cover. Congratulations to Tyler Mitchell! Now peep the gallery to see Beyonce in all of her stripped down glory.

Happy Birthday Beyonce! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

