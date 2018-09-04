Why Black Tony Is Getting Emotional Over Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work today, but at this point that isn’t surprising. Rickey Smiley told Black Tony that Jahlion Sound played Gucci Mane just for him this morning. Black Tony started getting really emotional because Gucci Mane brings him so much joy.

He started crying as he told Rickey that everyone needs to love Gucci. Black Tony even described listening to his music being like eating warm oatmeal. It makes him feel all good inside.

