Was Rae Sremmurd’s Home Invasion An Inside Job? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rae Sremmurd’s home was burglarized this past weekend and people are wondering if it was an inside job. The security on duty at their home was assaulted and they took the safe. Slim Jxmmi was home at the time of the robbery that happened at 4:30 am.

Aretha Franklin’s family isn’t happy with the eulogy done by Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. He talked about Black Lives Matter, as well as Black women raising Black men. Many believe it was the wrong message for the wrong time.

The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS) 12 photos Launch gallery The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS) 1. Rae Sremmurd Are Brothers From Tupelo, Mississippi. 1 of 12 2. Interestingly Enough, Tupelo, Mississippi Is The Birthplace Of Elvis Presley. 2 of 12 3. Rae Sremmurd Are Signed To Mike WiLL’s Ear Drummer label & Interscope. 3 of 12 4. Rae Sremmurd Started Recording Music In Middle School. 4 of 12 5. Before Mike WiLL Signed Them, They Were Working At Olive Garden. 5 of 12 6. Slim Jimmy Is The Oldest. He’s 20. 6 of 12 7. Swae Lee Is Just A Year Younger Than His Big Bro…He’s 19. 7 of 12 8. Rae Sremmurd’s Forthcoming Debut Project Is Titled “Sremm Life.” 8 of 12 9. Rae Sremmurd Is Actually Ear Drummer Spelled Backwards. Ahhh…It All Makes Sense. 9 of 12 10. Their Earlier Recordings Were Curse Word-Free. 10 of 12 11. When Their Family Fell On Hard Times, Rae Sremmurd Became Homeless. 11 of 12 12. Kim Kardashian Loves The Song “No Flex Zone” So Much, She Posted It On Her IG. 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS) The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS)

