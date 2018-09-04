GOP Leader Who Called Black NFL Players ‘Baboons’ Has Resigned

Carla Maloney, secretary for The Republican Committee of Beaver County (RCBC) in Pennsylvania, was exposed last week for racist comments she made about Black NFL players on her Facebook page in September 2016. Maloney has now resigned—which means she was fired—from her position.

According to The Associated Press, Maloney “resigned Friday in a letter to the committee’s chairman. Maloney apologized for her ‘insensitive’ posts and said she would ‘work to show everyone’ who she is.” Girl, you already showed us who you are.

Under the Facebook page, listing her as Carla Belich Fueller, Maloney hatefully ranted about Black NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

“Steelers are now just as bad as the rest of the over paid baboons. You respect your flag, country and our national anthem. How many men and women have lost limbs or died to protect this country and you baboons want respect,” Maloney said. “If you want respect you need to earn it and so far you haven’t. Stop watching, or going to a game and paying for over priced food, water and tickets. Let’s see how the baboons get paid when white people stop paying their salaries.”

She also whined about “reverse racism” and said that a “civil war” would happen, according to Beaver County Times. But her madness didn’t stop there, as she said she was “Tired of these over paid ignorant blacks telling me what I should believe in. I will tell you what I believe in and that is our Flag the National Anthem and America period end of story. You don’t like it here go to Africa see how you like it there. We are all Americans not African American not Hispanic American. WE ARE ALL AMERICAN.”

Chip Kohser, chairman of the RCBC, admitted to having known about her comments when she was chosen as secretary. However, she was only given a warning then.

Pretty disgusting, but don’t be shocked if Maloney pops up on Fox News for her new gig.

