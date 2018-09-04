CLOSE
Lil Pump Says He’s Headed To Jail

Although Lil Pump’s recent Miami arrest seemed relatively harmless, his probation officer apparently didn’t see it that way.

On Monday night (September 3), the 18-year-old revealed he’s facing more consequences than just a few hours in jail for driving with an invalid license.

“Listen up y’all,” he said. “I’m just going to get straight to the point. You saw what happened in Miami. I got arrested for some bullshit or whatever. So, I’m on probation in LA. I just violated my P.O. so I gotta go in and do a couple months.

Lil Pump Says He’s Headed To Jail was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

