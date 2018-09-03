CLOSE
Philly Artists Make HUGE Impact During Made In America 2018

Meek Mill

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Philly Takeover at Made In America 2018

We all knew that Meek Mill’s set at Made In America 2018 was going to be monumental, and it most certainly lived up to the hype.

With 10,000+ people in attendance, Meek ran through the hits, and closed out the show with shouting out the city, the Philadelphia Eagles and 76ers (Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and more were in attendance), and performed the cities anthem “Dreams & Nightmares Intro” to close out the set.

 

 

Both days had local artists hitting some of the stages like Zahsossa, Kur, Armani White, just to name a few, who had some of the best sets during the weekend, but it was the two artists making major moves in 2018 who stole the show and had opportunities of a life time.

 

Day 1, Meek Mill brought out Tierra Whack & PnB Rock, and during Kendrick Lamar’s set day 2 performance, he stopped mid-set and brought out Bri Steves (who you can see at our Boom Block Party).

 

Bri + Tierra

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Bri + Tierra

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

This is a monumental moment for Philly music scene, and as we still wait for Lil Uzi Vert‘s next project, this could be a landmark moment that propels the Philly music scene onto the national stage from here on out, because the talent of musicians, creatives, and movers and shakers in the city is at an all time high and the lights are shining bright on the city right now, and it’s time for us to capitalize!

Meek Mill

Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

 

Philly Artists Make HUGE Impact During Made In America 2018 was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Photos
