Colin Kaepernick has been securing the bag the entire time he’s been out of the NFL.

In a bold move on Monday, Nike revealed that Kaepernick is the face of the 30th Anniversary of their iconic “Just Do It” campaign. The series features black and white photos of athletes Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr., Shaquem Griffin, Lacey Baker, and LeBron James.

The caption in front of Kaepernick’s black and white image, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick’s Case Against The NFL Is Going To Trial

Kaepernick has been with Nike since 2011 when the company signed him to its endorsement roster.

“We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward,” Gino Fisanotti, Nike’s vice president of brand for North America, told ESPN.

More details on Kaep’s Nike deal:

Details on Kaepernick and #Nike: – It’s wide endorsement. He’s going to have his own branded line. Shoes, shirts, jerseys, etc. There will be Kaepernick apparel. – Contract is a “star” deal on par with a top end #NFL player. Millions per year. Star deals also include royalties. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 3, 2018

See some of the Just Do It ads below.

Awesome new Nike “Just Do It” ads pic.twitter.com/JFaAfm3ize — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2018

You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/dDB6D9nzaD — Nike (@Nike) August 25, 2018

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Nike Reveals Support Of Colin Kaepernick In “Just Do It” Ad was originally published on theboxhouston.com