NFL Can’t Stop Colin Kaepernick as he signs with Nike and will be the face of part of Nike’s 30th anniversary of ‘Just Do It’ campaign.

Big Congrats Colin and that just shows that Stand for something or fall for anything.

Congrats Colin now the NFl Need to get back in league as soon as possible.

but regardless he is still winning.

more on this story via ESPN

http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/24568359/colin-kaepernick-face-nike-just-do-30th-anniversary-campaign

