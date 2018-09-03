Rickey Smiley Sings A Little Frankie Beverly & Maze [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Watch out now, Rickey Smiley decided to pick up the mic and sing a little Frank Beverly & Maze. At the Allstate Family Reunion it’s all about having fun, dancing, singing and enjoying time with your family. Before Rickey did his panel the DJ played a little Frankie Beverly & Maze.
Rickey decided to grab the microphone and sing “Happy Feelings.” The crowd joined in with him and it was a good time. Doesn’t this song make you want to go to a cookout?
RELATED: “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Live Broadcast At Alabama State University
RELATED: Rickey Smiley: “Get Out And Vote” [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Da Brat And Rickey Smiley Get Emotional While Talking About Their Grandmothers [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Eminem Vs. Machine Gun Kelly: A Complete History
- Lil Pump Says He’s Headed To Jail
- D12’s Bizarre Sends Warning To Machine Gun Kelly Following Eminem Diss Track
- NFL Can’t Stop Colin Kaepernick as he signs with!!!!!
- ‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 9: There’s a Snitch Among Us
- Nike Reveals Support Of Colin Kaepernick In “Just Do It” Ad
- Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After Viral Trader Joe’s Photos
- Dancehall World: Kranium Talks New Music, IG Dancers, And The Pitfalls Of Pop Artists [Interview]
- Philly Artists Make HUGE Impact During Made In America 2018
- Rev. Jasper Williams Refuses To Apologize For Comments About Black Lives Matter At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral
Bell Biv Devoe & Rickey Smiley Tear Up The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion
Bell Biv Devoe & Rickey Smiley Tear Up The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion
1. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 1 of 50
2. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 2 of 50
3. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 3 of 50
4. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 4 of 50
5. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 5 of 50
6. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 6 of 50
7. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 7 of 50
8. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 8 of 50
9. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 9 of 50
10. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 10 of 50
11. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 11 of 50
12. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 12 of 50
13. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 13 of 50
14. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 14 of 50
15. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 15 of 50
16. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 16 of 50
17. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 17 of 50
18. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 18 of 50
19. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 19 of 50
20. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 20 of 50
21. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 21 of 50
22. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 22 of 50
23. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 23 of 50
24. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 24 of 50
25. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 25 of 50
26. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 26 of 50
27. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 27 of 50
28. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 28 of 50
29. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 29 of 50
30. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 30 of 50
31. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 31 of 50
32. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 32 of 50
33. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 33 of 50
34. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 34 of 50
35. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 35 of 50
36. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 36 of 50
37. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 37 of 50
38. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 38 of 50
39. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 39 of 50
40. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 40 of 50
41. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 41 of 50
42. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 42 of 50
43. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 43 of 50
44. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 44 of 50
45. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 45 of 50
46. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 46 of 50
47. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 47 of 50
48. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 48 of 50
49. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 49 of 50
50. 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Featuring BBD & Rickey SmileySource:Rance Elgin 50 of 50
Rickey Smiley Sings A Little Frankie Beverly & Maze [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com