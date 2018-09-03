Man Shoots It Out With Cops Before Ice Cube Horse Race Performance

Ice Cube really has some passionate fans. Ahead of a weekend performance in California, a man trying to obtain tickets for the jam at will engaged in a shootout with police in anger and got taken down promptly.

A shooting reportedly occurred Sunday in Del Mar, CA during the final lap of a horse race … and shortly before Ice Cube was set to take the stage there.

According to local reports, police were called to the Del Mar Fairgrounds where shots rang out and caused a panic. The initial shots appeared to go off near the venue’s racetrack, where TVG announcers covering a race screamed out “gunfire” live on air.

The shooting reportedly went down before Cube ever took the stage, and according to CBS8 … it was an officer-involved shooting. Citing witnesses, the outlet reports that a man who was waiting to get inside for the concert pulled out a gun and fired 3 rounds into the air. He was subdued by nearby officers with a taser at first … but was then reportedly shot when that didn’t stop him. CBS8 says witnesses believed the man to be dead.

The outlet added in an update that the suspect fired off shots in the crowd with police returning the blasts. Aside from the suspect, no other injuries were reported and the veteran rapper‘s show went on.

