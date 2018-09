Via | HotNewHipHop

“Hip Hop is Dead. Sorry”

It’s been just two days since Eminem released his new album Kamikaze, in which he dissed almost everybody in the rap game. Apparently, two days is too long to wait before responding and so Michael Rapaport (actor, director of a documentary about A Tribe Called Quest, basketball enthusiast) has taken to Twitter to rally the troops. He describes Eminem’s record as “pissin, shittin, disrespectin so many creators, so many rappers” and wonders why none of the “so-called” rappers/creators aren’t going to come back at “old-ass Eminem.” READ MORE

Michael Rapaport Calls Out All The Rappers Who Haven’t Responded To Eminem was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: