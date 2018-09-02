CLOSE
Syracuse University Fraternity Members In Racist Video Return To School As If Nothing Happened

The students are returning despite suspensions.

Suspensions have turned out to be meaningless for Syracuse University fraternity members involved in a racist video, as the fall semester gets underway.

At least two students connected to the video, in which frat brothers use racist slurs and simulate sexual assault, re-enrolled in the school under a judge’s temporary order, Time reported on Thursday.

A Syracuse University newspaper posted the video in April that shows 18 members of the campus Theta Tau fraternity giggling as their fellow frat brothers perform what appears to be a skit.

It shows one person on his knees simulating oral sex. “I solemnly swear to always have hatred in my heart for n*ggers, sp*cs and most importantly the f*ckin’ kikes” and “You f*ckin’ kikes, get in the f*ckin’ showers!” he says.

They also attack homosexuals and throw slurs at handicapped people, including this one, “He’s drooling out of his mouth because he’s retarded in a wheelchair.”

In response to the video, the university expelled the fraternity and suspended 15 of its members. The suspended students claimed their sick performance was intended as satire.

“Each semester our new members are given the opportunity to write and act out a skit, in order to roast the active brothers. This event was never intended to be centered around racism or hate. This year, one of these brothers is a conservative Republican, and the new members roasted him by playing the part of a racist conservative character,” the students claimed in a statement, adding that all the fraternity’s members involved in the video apologized for the harm it caused.

Despite the apology, Syracuse issued suspensions of one to two years. However, the school, at its discretion, could readmit the students, explained an attorney representing several of the fraternity members who filed a lawsuit against the university.

The judge will decide later whether to overturn the suspensions altogether.

Syracuse University Fraternity Members In Racist Video Return To School As If Nothing Happened was originally published on newsone.com

