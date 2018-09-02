Donald Trump Swears He Has Black Friends

Donald Trump is tweeting out of his pie-hole, again. The Russian-selected POTUS took to Twitter to boast about how well he’s done by African-Americans in the U.S. and list his alleged Black friends while he was at it.

“Tiger Woods showed great class in the way he answered the question about the Office of the Presidency and me. Now they say the so-called “left” is angry at him. So sad, but the “center & right” loves Tiger, Kanye, George Foreman, Jim Brown & so many other greats, even more…….,” tweeted the Comrade.

Now feeling himself, he boasted about low African-American unemployment, which has been on the decline since Barack Obama was in office, by the way.

He added, “…The fact is that African/American unemployment is now the lowest in the history of our country. Same with Asian, Hispanic and almost every other group. The Democrats have been all talk and no action. My Administration has already produced like no other, and everyone sees it!”

In case you forgot, Tiger Woods got traded years ago, Kanye West has been dragged for his Trump trolling, George Foreman has been cooning for a minute and the Jim Brown of today is nothing like the woke former NFL star of the past.

As for Trump, he has never been a friend to Black people considering he’s a documented racist. Is what it is.

Don’t believe us? Ask, how many Black people work the Trump administration in the White House? Then, ask who got sued by the Feds, twice, for discriminating against Black apartment seekers in his buildings.

Those unemployments numbers are great (Thanks Obama!), but the Cheeto Charlatan is still trash.

