Elderly man walks 12 miles every day to visit his wife in the hospital

Luther Younger has been married to his wife Waverlee for more than five decades. Waverlee was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2009 and is paralyzed, so Luther walks for miles to visit her in the hospital. The Younger’s story has gained national attention, and fundraising efforts are underway to support them.

 

Elderly man walks 12 miles every day to visit his wife in the hospital was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Photos
