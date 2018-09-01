0 reads Leave a comment
Cleveland Vs The world is what my listeners are calling in saying.
G Eazy and Eminem both drop bars for Kells after Gunna Dropped a freestyle with shots fired at G Eazy and gave a respectable but flirty compliment to EMinem’s grown daughter.
Both rappers respond, check it out.
Kells responds with this video
Subscribe to my Youtube channel.
#Iamsomebody Daily
(Podcast)
Follow me on all my Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpqicA2v8jLYV8-fg5dYvhA
https://www.instagram.com/deuceonair/
Remember We Are #Iamsomebody.
MGK VS G Eazy and Eminem was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours