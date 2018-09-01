CLOSE
MGK VS G Eazy and Eminem

mgk machine gun kelly in the studio with Incognito

Source: z1079 / z1079

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cleveland Vs The world is what my listeners are calling in saying.

G Eazy and Eminem both drop bars for Kells after Gunna Dropped a freestyle with shots fired at G Eazy and gave a respectable but flirty compliment to EMinem’s grown daughter.

Both rappers respond, check it out.

 

 

Kells responds with this video

 

