(Cleveland Vs The World) Should MGK Respond to Eminem

mgk machine gun kelly in the studio with Incognito

Source: z1079 / z1079

So MGK just gave Eminem’s daughter Haley a compliment with all respect to Eminem, His grown daughter at that.

Then The Over protective pops, Eminem drops all these bars for Kells.

check it out here.

then kells responds with this

(Cleveland Vs The World) Should MGK Respond to Eminem was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

