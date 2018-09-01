1 reads Leave a comment
So MGK just gave Eminem’s daughter Haley a compliment with all respect to Eminem, His grown daughter at that.
Then The Over protective pops, Eminem drops all these bars for Kells.
check it out here.
then kells responds with this
Take The Poll
Subscribe to my Youtube channel.
#Iamsomebody Daily
(Podcast)
Follow me on all my Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpqicA2v8jLYV8-fg5dYvhA
https://www.instagram.com/deuceonair/
Remember We Are #Iamsomebody.
(Cleveland Vs The World) Should MGK Respond to Eminem was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours