Later this afternoon, TIDAL users and those who haven’t jumped on the streaming service’s bandwagon will be treated to a live stream of this year’s Made In America Festival. Kicking off the first day of the two-day event in the headlining slots are Post Malone and Meek Mill.

Meek, who will be rocking his in his hometown of Philadelphia, will surely get a big boost from the crowd and Malone has enough hits stacked on deck to surely get hands and cell phones in the air. Joining in on today’s festivities will be Janelle Monáe, Fat Joe, 6Lack, Saba, and many more.

Sunday’s set will be headlined by none other than Kendrick Lamar with Nicki Minaj and Diplo sharing the top billing.

Peep today’s Made In America starting at 1PM ET by following this link.

Watch: Post Malone, Meek Mill & More Kick Off Day One Of Made In America Festival

