BoycottInNOut?: Twitters Have Beef With Fast-Food Chain After Learning About GOP Donation

Twitter users, mainly California Democrats, have a beef with the famous fast-food chain In-N-Out after learning about a large GOP donation.
An attempted cancellation of the chain that has 335 restaurants across the United States in Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and Texas is currently underway after it was disclosed the company donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party. The filing was made on Tuesday, the beef didn’t start sizzling on Twitter till Wednesday when a photo of the California Form 497 highlighting the donation appeared on a California’s secretary of state’s website.
Chair of the California Democratic Party, Eric Bauman took to his Twitter account to point out the donation and called for the boycott of the chain kicking off the #BoyCottInNOut social movement.
https://twitter.com/socaltrav/status/1035371420958699520
Of course, with Liberal outrage comes right-wing praise. NRA troll and spokesperson Dana Loesch chimed in on Twitter expressing sudden love for the fast food franchise along with other Republicans.
There are also some on Twitter who are taking a much more centered look pointing out that company is one few fast-food chains that pay its workers a livable wage starting at $16 an hour.
Granted now it should come as no surprise that a Christian based fast-food chain is owned by Conservatives. But in this age of tribal politics and the Republican party being led by racist values, it’s also understandable why Democrats would feel a way about their favorite hamburger suppliers giving their money to the GOP. While we don’t think this will hurt the chain all that much, we do expect a just a tad bit of fall off in profits.
It’s clear people don’t like politics as a side that comes with their burger and fries. Will you be joining the #BoycottInNOut movement? Or are those burgers just too damn good to denounce in the name politics? Let us know.
