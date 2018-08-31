Amara La Negra Talks Made In America & J. Lo’s Controversial VMA Honor

It’s going down in Philly, as music fans from all over the world flood the city in anticipation of Made In America this weekend. Despite a few hiccups between Mayor Jim Kenney and M.I.A. Founder Jay Z, the show is going on as planned, with headliners like Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, and more scheduled to perform.

Ahead of her set on the Tidal Stage, Global Grind got to speak to Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s Amara La Negra and she told us she’s still “in shock” over the opportunity.

“It is completely an honor,” the “Insecure” singer said about her upcoming performance. “I think there’s a part of me that’s still in shock to know that I’m going to be performing on the same stage where so many amazing, talented people will be performing. It really is a moment for me.”

She also touched on what we can expect when it’s time for her to do her thing: “I’ve been preparing myself for this day and I want to be able to give the best possible show that I can, with the time that I have. Obviously bring some of that Latin culture,” she hinted.

Overall, Amara is just excited to be a part of an event that she says is all about unity, telling Global Grind “It’s super dope. I love that music is universal—it has no language, no barriers and it doesn’t matter where you come from, this event unites us through music. So, I think it’s an amazing experience and I’m just excited to get there.”

Elsewhere in our chat, she reflected on all the controversy surrounding Jennifer Lopez receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs. ICYMI, tons of music fans felt artists like Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes were more deserving of the honor.

Amara told us, “I wish that there were more awards to give more artists the recognition that they deserve, but if they felt that it was [J. Lo’s] turn and she deserved it, then that’s just what it is. I’m not saying that the rest of the artists don’t, but maybe they’ll get that recognition at some other point in their careers.”

“To be honest,” she continued, “the biggest recognition and the best award you can have is the award that your fans give you and the love and support that they give you—like going to all your concerts, events, supporting your music, downloading your music. I know that getting a trophy is a bonus, but at the end of the day that’s truly our biggest award.”

We’re wishing the Dominican beauty good luck in her upcoming performance. Tune into Tidal’s M.I.A livestream here and in the meantime, check out 10 photos of Amara La Negra that will make you say “Jesucristo!”

