Top Dawg, the founder of Top Dawg Entertainment, is always teasing fans on Instagram when it comes to release dates for our favorite TDE artists. Earlier this year, we got the Black Panther: Original Motion Picture Score that was curated by Kendrick Lamar, along with Jay Rock‘s highly anticipated album Redemption, and SiR‘s project November–but 2018 most definitely ain’t over yet.

Now, Top is back on Twitter with fans, giving some very vague information on what other albums we can expect to come before the year ends in 4 months. For those of us who love TDE artists, it’s good news all around–the Los Angeles native put into the universe that we can definitely expect 2 more albums from the label this year, but if everything goes as planned and Top gets what he wants, we just might get 4.

i have 2 more for y'all now… I'm trying for 4 https://t.co/7aiBbZn0e7 — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) August 30, 2018

That’s not all of the info we got from the man in charge, though. Getting into specifics, fans started asking more and more questions about which artists we can expect those 2 (or 4) albums from this year, and though we weren’t given any exact dates or promises, we got a little something to work with.

Get Excited: Here’s A Breakdown Of What Albums We Can Expect From The TDE Roster Before 2018 Ends was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: