Remember When Michael Jackson Fired Somebody While On-Stage? [VIDEO]

MJ didn't play about his live show

Never let it go unnoticed that the King of Pop wasn’t a little bit petty too.

During a stage rehearsal during the Bad era, the King of Pop was in rare form going through “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” with Siedah Garrett when he could audibly hear something was off. MJ played it off as pure adlibs but when he straight up said, “Jobs gone…” the crew knew they were going home one person short.

“Brad what ya gonna do?” Michael asks during another break. By now, we know Brad is pretty much unemployed and going to be looking for work.

Sheesh, to be fired mid-adlib!

Remember When Michael Jackson Fired Somebody While On-Stage? [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

