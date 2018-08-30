CLOSE
TV One To Live Stream Forever Our Queen: Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert

A massive tribute concert takes place tonight on TV One

Aretha Franklin TV One

Before the star-studded funeral takes place on Friday, a tribute concert in honor of the late Aretha Franklin has been announced and will be streamed on TV One.

More than 30 performers, including Kurt Carr, Raheem DeVaughn, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Gladys Knight, Johnny Gill, Regina Belle and more are expected to take the stage at Chene Park Detroit Ampitheatre.

A People’s Tribute To The Queen kicks off at 6/5 C on TV One!

Other singers slated to perform are:

Regina Belle

Cherri Black

Dee Dee Bridgewater

Doug Carn

Jean Carne

Steffinie Christian

Angela Davis

George Faison

Minister Louis Farrakhan

Gwen Foxx

The Four Tops

Eddie Franklin

Gracie Franklin

Victorie Franklin

Beth Griffith-Manley

Kimmie Horne

Santita Jackson

Dr. Bobby Jones

KIKO

Alise King

L’Renee

Jenifer Lewis

LJ Reynolds

Angie Stone

Per Click On Detroit, all performers are scheduled to take the stage to sing her cover of “Respect” as the finale.

Franklin died August 16 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76. Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams and Jennifer Holliday are just some of the singers slated to perform at the Queen of Soul’s funeral, Friday, August 31.

TV One To Live Stream Forever Our Queen: Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Photos
