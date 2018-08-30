CLOSE
OHIO PRISON: 29 People Sickened By Harmful Substance

Nearly 30 people became sick on Wednesday at an Ohio prison after exposure to a substance that could have been the potent opioid Fentanyl, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Later the same day, a similar situation arose at prisons in Pennsylvania, where at least seven people fell ill, which led the Department of Corrections to order all prisons in the state on lockdown.

At the Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe, Ohio, 29 people fell ill, with all put one transported to a local hospital for treatment. Those affected included 23 correctional officers, four nurses and one inmate. Another inmate received treatment at the prison. (NBC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin, eyes or mouth and even small doses can cause an overdose.
  • Testing still has to be done to determine if the chemical was the strong synthetic opioid.
  • Strange coincidence that the situation occurred in Ohio and a prisons in Pennsylvania – or are the incidents related?
