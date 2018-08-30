FBI ‘Reviewing’ Cops Who Beat Black Man Unconscious After Police Give Them A Slap On The Wrist

Earlier this week, it was reported that the officers who were on camera beating a man until he was unconscious at an apartment complex in Mesa, Arizona will not be charged. However, the FBI is now reviewing the case.

See Also: Meek Mill’s Mother Breaks Down In Tears And Begs The District Attorney To Resolve His Case

NBC News reports, “The FBI will assess the use of force by police in two arrests in Mesa, Arizona, including one for possible civil rights violations when a man was punched by officers who were responding to a complaint about another man, authorities said Wednesday.” The FBI investigation was sparked after the Scottsdale Police Department recommended no charges for the officer who beat Robert Johnson, 33, until he was unconscious.

The Associated Press reported on August 27, “After reviewing hours of video, Scottsdale police said in a statement that investigators determined ‘the use of force was legally authorized and justified’ under state law.”

The officers did not mention assaulting Johnson until surveillance footage leaked.

See the footage below:

URGENT: These @MesaPD Officers need to be arrested & charged immediately. 33 year old Robert Johnson was not just unarmed & non-violent, he never committed a crime. They literally gave him a ticket after knocking him out. And never mentioned the assault. This video busted them pic.twitter.com/RlmcQN6t8y — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 6, 2018

Originally, Johnson was charged with disorderly conduct and hindering. A month later, charges were dropped against him. Johnson is still recovering from his injuries.

Johnson’s attorney, Benjamin Taylor, said in a statement on Wednesday, “We hope that the FBI will do a fair investigation and help clean up the Mesa Police Department’s culture of hurting citizens and give justice to Mr. Robert Johnson.”

SEE ALSO:

Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success

FBI ‘Reviewing’ Cops Who Beat Black Man Unconscious After Police Give Them A Slap On The Wrist was originally published on newsone.com