White Cop Who Murdered Black Teen Could Be Out Of Prison In 7 years

Jordan Edwards' family praised the conviction but is displeased with the light sentence.

The white, former Texas police officer convicted Tuesday of murdering an African-American teenager could be out of prison in a few years.

Although the prosecutor sought a minimum of 60 years behind bars, the same jury that convicted the officer sentenced him to just 15 years, with the possibility of parole after serving seven and a half.

This case stemmed from ex-Officer Roy Oliver firing five times into a car carrying teenagers leaving a party in April 2017. A bullet went through the passenger side window and fatally struck unarmed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in the head.

Oliver’s lawyers has already started the appeal process. If successful, the ex-cop could walk out of prison in less than seven years, CBS News reported.

“He can actually see life again after 15 years and that’s not enough because Jordan can’t see life again,” Charmaine Edwards said about the man who killed her stepson.

She praised the work of Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson for winning this rare conviction of a police officer.

“We are very satisfied with the guilty verdict. We think this is historic,” Johnson said, adding that she respects the jury’s sentence, though she wanted Oliver locked up for a much longer time, according to CBS.

Johnson, a Republican and Dallas County’s first Black district attorney, praised law enforcement officers as whole.

“Keep in mind, we love our police. However, we do not support bad apples and we say to people like a Roy Oliver, ‘If you go out and hurt anybody, we’re going to prosecute people like that,”’ she said.

Meanwhile, the teenager’s family has filed a civil lawsuit over the shooting. A criminal conviction is generally a good sign that the civil case will be successful.

White Cop Who Murdered Black Teen Could Be Out Of Prison In 7 years was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
