Prank Call: One Mom Is Ready To Fight To Defend Her Son That Lit Fireworks [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. plays too many games. He called up a woman and accused her son of using fireworks on his sisters yard and now she needs new grass. Roy told the lady that he needs money to fix the yard and they should meet up.

The mother mentioned that she’s not giving up any money and then the two of them began threatening each other. She even told Roy that she would put her foot up his ass. Roy told her that she needs to watch her kids, but you won’t believe what happened when she found out it was a prank.

