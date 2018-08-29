Praise Mix To Make You Pray More And Worry Less [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time for the Praise Mix! Are you worried about a new job, money and more? Just pray about it to God. In the praise mix it’s all songs about speaking to God and having faith.
When you’re not worried about certain situations it will make you feel that you can win. God helps you fight battles that you never thought you could get through. Continue to praise his name because you’ve got the victory!
RELATED: Praise Break: “O Holy Night” Version That Will Make You Call Out For God [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Maurette Brown Clark’s “Just Want To Praise You” Inspires A Word About God’s Blessing & Goodness [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Praise Break: Jonathan McReynolds “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- This New Evidence Should Lead To New Appeal For Mumia Abu-Jamal, Lawyers Say
- Kanye West Discusses A LOT About Drake, His Family + More In New Interview
- This Candidate Vows To go After Clarence Thomas For Sexual Harassment
- Where’s The Outrage? These Detroit Students Don’t Have Clean Drinking Water In Their Schools
- U.S. Embassy Calls Trump A Damn Liar For Siding With White Farmers In South Africa
- White Cop Who Murdered Black Teen Could Be Out Of Prison In 7 years
- OHIO PRISON: 29 People Sickened By Harmful Substance
- FBI ‘Reviewing’ Cops Who Beat Black Man Unconscious After Police Give Them A Slap On The Wrist
- Kanye West Is In Chicago Working On Chance The Rapper’s Album
- “Outraged” Florida Students Want Tekashi 6ix9ine Concert Shut Down
Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 9
2. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 9
3. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 9
4. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 9
5. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 9
6. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 9
7. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 9
8. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 8 of 9
9. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In ChicagoSource:Breakwind Ent. 9 of 9
Praise Mix To Make You Pray More And Worry Less [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com