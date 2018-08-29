CLOSE
National
WTF: Two Women Arrested After Posting Babies Smoking Drugs On Social Media

This is just crazy and sad and they need to be in jail for a long time.

Two women in Winston-Salem, NC were arrested on child abuse charges on Tuesday after a viral video on social media showed them giving three young children an illegal substance to smoke.

According to Fox 8, a news release from the Winston-Salem police revealed that Michaela Pearson and Candice Little are each charged with felony child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They are both being held on $150,000 secured bonds.

The three children in the video were 2-years-old, 3-years-old and 18 months. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe that Pearson and Little encouraged the children to smoke marijuana.

