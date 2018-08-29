Cardi B Apologizes To Bernice King For Parody Video [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.29.18
A video surfaced of a skit titled “Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement.” It was in that video that Cardi B was playing the role of Coretta Scott King. They spoke about Martin Luther King Jr.’s alleged cheating and so much more.

A lot of people weren’t happy that Cardi B did this skit and she has since apologized to the family and Bernice King. On Twitter, Bernice addressed the issue and mentioned she thanked Cardi B for apologizing for doing this skit. Some things that people think will be funny become more controversial as people see it.

Cardi B Apologizes To Bernice King For Parody Video [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

