Rickey Smiley: “Get Out And Vote” [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.29.18
Rickey Smiley is so happy for Andrew Gillium. People doubted he would win the primary for governor of Florida and Rickey mentioned that this election coming up is huge. He wants everyone to get out and vote, especially if you can do early voting.

Rickey also spoke about Stacey Abrams and how when he met her he learned so much about her platform. Black women are making a difference in a lot of these elections so let’s keep these wins up. Make sure you’re voting for the candidate that will help guide this country into a better place and change laws.

Everyone doubted mayor of Tallahassee Andrew Gillum. He was the only candidate who wasn’t a millionaire. He was number 4 in the polls only 2 weeks ago. He was believed to be a long shot. Now, the HBCU grad won the Democratic primary for governor of Florida.  In his powerful acceptance speech, he said, “I am overwhelmed. There were just a few people who said that this moment would not be possible. And then there were a few more who believed that this thing was possible.” Watch a clip below: https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1034617337243041792 Gillum is the first African American to win the Democratic primary for governor of Florida and if he wins in November, he will join  Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Ben Jealous in Maryland, who we are also rooting for in November to be governors of their state. Twitter is obviously exploding with joy. See the reactions below.

Photos
