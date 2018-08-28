Paternity Test For Man That Named His Alleged Daughter After Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE]

08.28.18
It’s time for Paternity Test Tuesday! Bam and Lyndera are here to find out if the baby Onika is his. Bam pretended to be a big time producer, but all he is a promoter and hype man for his little brother who is a rapper. She is mad because he lied about so much and now they could possibly have a child together.

