Some fan took it too far at a recent Rae Sremmurd concert. Swae Lee is big mad after a fan threw a phone on stage and it hit him in the mouth. He mentioned it felt like someone hitting him with a baseball to his face.

Follow @TheRSMS

Normally the pair take fans phones and take pictures for them, but this was not the norm. Headkrack mentioned that fans should have more sense than that. Speaking of fans throwing things on stage, at a recent Lil Uzi Vert concert a fan threw a small Bible at him.

RELATED: Rae Sremmurd On Movies They Would Like To Remake [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rae Sremmurd: What Is What Like Working With Beyonce On “Formation” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Cops $125k Goggles Made Of Diamond Watches [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS) 12 photos Launch gallery The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS) 1. Rae Sremmurd Are Brothers From Tupelo, Mississippi. 1 of 12 2. Interestingly Enough, Tupelo, Mississippi Is The Birthplace Of Elvis Presley. 2 of 12 3. Rae Sremmurd Are Signed To Mike WiLL’s Ear Drummer label & Interscope. 3 of 12 4. Rae Sremmurd Started Recording Music In Middle School. 4 of 12 5. Before Mike WiLL Signed Them, They Were Working At Olive Garden. 5 of 12 6. Slim Jimmy Is The Oldest. He’s 20. 6 of 12 7. Swae Lee Is Just A Year Younger Than His Big Bro…He’s 19. 7 of 12 8. Rae Sremmurd’s Forthcoming Debut Project Is Titled “Sremm Life.” 8 of 12 9. Rae Sremmurd Is Actually Ear Drummer Spelled Backwards. Ahhh…It All Makes Sense. 9 of 12 10. Their Earlier Recordings Were Curse Word-Free. 10 of 12 11. When Their Family Fell On Hard Times, Rae Sremmurd Became Homeless. 11 of 12 12. Kim Kardashian Loves The Song “No Flex Zone” So Much, She Posted It On Her IG. 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS) The 411 On Rae Sremmurd (PHOTOS)

Why Swae Lee Might Sue A Fan [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com