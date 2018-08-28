Photos Of Aretha Franklin In Casket Released

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Fans are paying their final respects to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, at The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit where a viewing of Aretha to the public is being hosted. The queen looked good dressed in a red suit and red pumps.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out some of the photos below.

SEE ALSO: Aretha Franklin Died Without A Will

SEE ALSO: Hip-Hop Songs That Sampled Aretha Franklin

SEE ALSO: Visual Artist Earnest Shaw Immortalizes Aretha Franklin In Baltimore

Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin's Casket Arrives For Public Viewing 21 photos Launch gallery Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin's Casket Arrives For Public Viewing 1. Aretha Franklin public visitation begins at Charles H. Wright Museum Source:Getty 1 of 21 2. TOPSHOT-US-MUSIC-ENTERTAINMENT-FUNERAL-FRANKLIN Source:Getty 2 of 21 3. US-ARETHA-FRANKLIN-MUSIC-CASKET Source:Getty 3 of 21 4. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLIN Source:Getty 4 of 21 5. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 5 of 21 6. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLIN Source:Getty 6 of 21 7. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 7 of 21 8. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLIN Source:Getty 8 of 21 9. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 9 of 21 10. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLIN Source:Getty 10 of 21 11. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 11 of 21 12. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 12 of 21 13. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 13 of 21 14. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 14 of 21 15. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 15 of 21 16. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 16 of 21 17. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 17 of 21 18. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 18 of 21 19. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 19 of 21 20. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 20 of 21 21. Aretha Franklin public visitation begins at Charles H. Wright Museum Source:Getty 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin’s Casket Arrives For Public Viewing Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin's Casket Arrives For Public Viewing

Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul 34 photos Launch gallery Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul 1. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 1 of 34 2. Aretha Wins Another Grammy Source:Getty 2 of 34 3. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 3 of 34 4. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 4 of 34 5. Aretha Franklin Album Cover Source:Getty 5 of 34 6. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 6 of 34 7. ‘Aretha Franklin’ Source:Getty 7 of 34 8. Aretha Franklin… Source:Getty 8 of 34 9. Night of 100 Stars – May 5, 1990 Source:Getty 9 of 34 10. ‘Aretha Franklin’ Source:Getty 10 of 34 11. 47th Annual Academy Awards Rehearsals Source:Getty 11 of 34 12. 13th Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty 12 of 34 13. Headshot Of Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 13 of 34 14. Aretha And Ted Source:Getty 14 of 34 15. Photo of Aretha FRANKLIN Source:Getty 15 of 34 16. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 16 of 34 17. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 17 of 34 18. Queen Of Soul Portrait Source:Getty 18 of 34 19. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 19 of 34 20. Queen Of Soul Portrait Source:Getty 20 of 34 21. Queen Of Soul Portrait Source:Getty 21 of 34 22. Aretha Franklin Portrait Source:Getty 22 of 34 23. Queen Of Soul Portrait Source:Getty 23 of 34 24. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 24 of 34 25. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 25 of 34 26. Aretha Franklin Color Portrait Source:Getty 26 of 34 27. Martin Luther King Jr. Benefit Concert Source:Getty 27 of 34 28. Aretha Franklin With Her Grammy Award Source:Getty 28 of 34 29. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 29 of 34 30. Aretha Franklin Portrait Source:Getty 30 of 34 31. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 31 of 34 32. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 32 of 34 33. Portrait Of Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 33 of 34 34. Aretha Wins Another Grammy Source:Getty 34 of 34 Skip ad Continue reading Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin went through a number of signature looks throughout her magnificent career, and a handful of them were captured when she sat down and posed for portrait-style pictures. Take a look at some of the top shots from the Queen of Soul’s various photo shoots over the years.

Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos) 13 photos Launch gallery Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos) 1. The Queen & Alicia Keys Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. The Queen & Patti LaBelle Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. The Queen & Smokey Robinson Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. The Queen & J.T. Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. The Queen & James Earl Jones Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. The Queen & Diddy Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. The Queen & Brandy Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. The Queen & Stevie Wonder Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. The Queen & Jesse Jackson Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. The Queen & Jordin Sparks Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. The Queen & Oprah Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. The Queen & Don Cornelius Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. The Queen with Robert De Niro & Wife Grace Hightower Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos) Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her (26 Heartwarming Photos) [caption id="attachment_4275873" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] It’s a sad day in music. The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin died of Pancreatic cancer on Thursday at 76 years old. Throughout her 50 year career, Ms. Franklin has touched numerous souls and provided the soundtrack for many countless life moments. In honor of Aretha’s incomparable legacy, check these heartwarming photos The Queen and some of the famous folks who loved on her over the years. You will be missed, Queen.

Photos Of Aretha Franklin In Casket Released was originally published on 92q.com